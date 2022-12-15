Modern Warfare 2: Can You Fix Custom Loadouts Not Saving?

Modern Warfare 2‘s latest mid-season 1 Reloaded update has players frustrated before they can even get into a match, with MW2 custom loadouts not saving. Players are noticing that the glitch triggers after tuning their weapons and saving a loadout, to which the primary weapon will reset to the M4 rifle, the default loadout. This annoying bug comes as part of a whole host of changes provided in yesterday’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 patch notes, but hcan it be fixed?

Modern Warfare 2: M4 loadout glitch fix

Reddit users are taking the charge and speculating that this addition of blueprints looks to be the cause along with certain mastery camo being equipped, namely gold and platinum, but other camo styles could be affected. It seems some players are seeing success in fixing the glitch by removing those snazzier camo options and simply not using the blueprints.

Currently, there’s no confirmed fix or statement from the devs on this loadout bug and why it’s happening. Upon making any adjustments with the new blueprint feature, players are even loading into matches without a primary.

