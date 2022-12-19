Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Trailer, Plot Leaks

The long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is slowly coming together. After a long time in development hell, the FNAF movie cast is moving forward with some key announcements. Here’s everything known about the cast, when to expect a trailer, plot leaks, and news on the Five Nights at Freddy’s film release date.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film will likely release in 2024. Although the movie doesn’t currently have an official release date, Blumhouse Productions (via Deadline) has confirmed that production is finally due to start in February 2023 under new director Emma Tammi. This should put the horror movie in line for a 2024 release.

Who is confirmed for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie cast?

The cast for the FNAF movie includes:

Matthew Lillard as William Afton

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt

Mary Stuart Masterson as an unnamed villain

Jamie Lee Curtis (rumored)

Jack Black (rumored)

It was recently confirmed that Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) would star in the movie. Lillard plays Afton, the serial killer who kicks off the events in the whole FNAF series. Hutcherson is Mike Schmidt, the poor security guard from the first game, who gets sucked into the nightmare.

This thread is super generous, thank you all. Can’t wait to build something epic. LFG. — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) December 17, 2022

Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black have been teased as possibly having roles in the movie, but nothing has been confirmed.

Is there a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer?

There is not currently a trailer, only a single teaser image.

What is the FNAF plot about?

The main plot of the FNAF movie is much the same as the first videogame. Security guard Mike Schmidt (Hutcherson) picks up a late-night job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, only to discover that the animatronics come to life at night. It is currently unknown how the other characters fit into the story.