Stephen King The Boogeyman Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman has been given the big screen treatment. The movie, which is set for release later this year, is based on the short story first published in 1973. Now, the terrifying entity is headed to live-action, in a horror feature that has everybody intrigued. Here’s what we know about the Boogeyman movie release date, cast, plot, and more, including a newly-released trailer.

When is Stephen King’s The Boogeyman movie released?

Here's the poster for THE BOOGEYMAN, based on my short story. Watch for the trailer, which will debut on today's NFC game. And be sure to close the closet door. pic.twitter.com/DmoUvcI3rs — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 29, 2023

The Boogeyman will be released in movie theaters on June 2, 2023. The date was confirmed in a simple, yet effective new poster for the film that Stephen King posted on his Twitter feed, along with a teaser trailer that showcased some of the horror audiences can expect.

Who is in the cast of The Boogeyman movie?

Chris Messina

Sophie Thatcher

Marin Ireland

David Dastmalchian

Vivien Lyra Blair

LisaGay Hamilton

Maddie Nichols

Daniel Hagen

Mabel Tyler

Rose Bianca Grue

What is the Stephen King Boogeyman movie about?

The plot of The Boogeyman is a simple one. The titular villain is described in the latest trailer as “the thing that comes for your children when you’re not paying attention.” This supernatural being lurks in the shadows, waiting for the perfect opportunity to pounce when night falls, using darkness as a cover.

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are in mourning. The recent death of their mother has left a mark, and their strained relationship with their father only deepens the pain. It is this suffering that the Boogeyman feeds on.

Mark Heyman has worked with writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods on adapting King’s story for the screen, which comes from 20th Century Studios, and is directed by Rob Savage. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen are all producers on the movie, with Beck, Wood, John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Adam Kolbrenner, Ryan Cunningham, and Robin Meisinger as executive producers. 21st Century Fox co-produce alongside Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment.