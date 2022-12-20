Fortnite Unwanted Purchases: How to Get a Refund

Players who made unwanted purchases in Fortnite may now be able to get a refund following yesterday’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ruling. Epic Games was fined $520 million for violations of child privacy laws and shady microtransactions practices. Some players are now entitled to a refund, so here’s everything you need to know about whether you’re eligible to claim and how to do so.

Who can get a refund for Fortnite purchases?

The FTC has promised to use $245 million of the fines to refund players in the US who fell victim to unwanted purchases and the inability to get a refund for them. You will be able to claim a refund if you meet at least one of the following criteria:

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018.

Fortnite players who were charged V-Bucks for unwanted in-game items between January 2017 and September 2022.

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unwanted charges with their credit card companies.

Players who live in other regions than the US will not be able to claim a refund through the FTC.

How to get a refund for unwanted Fortnite purchases

Players cannot do anything at the time of writing to start the refund process. The FTC is currently gathering information about the refund program and will post updates on the FTC website when the program is open. Players can also sign up to receive email updates.