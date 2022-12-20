How Long Will Avatar 2: The Way of Water Be in Theaters?

Just how long will Avatar 2 be in theaters? The latest James Cameron movie Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing in theaters worldwide, after a wait of over 13 years since the original Avatar came out. The new Avatar movie will start streaming on Disney Plus in 2023, but when will Avatar 2 leave theaters?

How long is Avatar 2 in theaters?

Avatar: The Way of Water will likely stay in theaters until at least February 2023, with limited release times possible even after that. Avatar 2 will likely stay in theaters even after the sequel releases via streaming on Disney Plus.

(L-R): Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The new Avatar movie released in theaters on December 16, 2022. While some had doubts, given that Avatar: The Way of Water released over 13 years after the original, the opening weekend proved those doubts wrong. The Avatar 2 worldwide box office sales for its first weekend totaled $435 million, a massive success by any estimate.

Disney and 20th Century Studios will want Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters earning ticket sales for as long as possible. The same is true of Disney/Marvel’s previous hit, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Consequently, Avatar 2 will be in theaters for as long as the studio believes it can keep people going to see it.

In terms of competition, the only movie that could really draw attention away from Avatar 2 is Disney’s next blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That launches on February 17, 2023, so it will likely be around that time when Avatar: The Way of Water starts to wind down in theaters.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now. Avatar 3 has a release date of December 20, 2024.