Is There an Among Us Movie Coming Out in 2023?

As 2022 draws to a close, rumors are flying that suggest there could be an Among Us movie set to release in 2023. Where do the claims come from, and is it true that Among Us: The Movie could be heading to theaters next year, with Kenneth Branagh serving as director, and James Wan as writer? Here’s what we know.

Will there be an Among Us movie in 2023?

There are currently no plans to release an official Among Us movie in 2023. While fans of the game have created their unofficial shorts, many of which have been uploaded to YouTube and watched by millions, the claims that an original film is in the works are completely unfounded.

These rumors seem to come from a Fandom page called Idea Wiki. The fictional post is formatted precisely so that it appears authentic, even making claims like James Wan has written the script for the movie, which will be directed by Kenneth Branagh. It says that “scheduling conflicts” led to Christian Bale, Kristen Stewart, and Molly Ringwald leaving the cast, and even teases a 2025 sequel called Among Us: Imposters Rising.

Another Fandom page called TV Fanon Wiki says that Ridley Scott will be serving as executive producer on the 2023 Among Us movie, with Jordan Peele in the director’s chair. They say that the horror film will be headed to HBO Max in the U.S., but again, this is simple daydreaming.

That’s not to say that there won’t be an official Among Us movie eventually. As one of the most downloaded video games of all time with over 530 million downloads to-date, and billions of viewing hours of Among Us content on YouTube, there’s certainly a willing audience out there who would support a move to the big screen. If and when that happens, however, is still anybody’s guess.