Are There Any HDMI 2.1 Capture Cards Yet?

There are no HDMI 2.1 capture cards on the market right now. Furthermore, none have a scheduled release date, and neither Elgato nor Avermedia has announced that they have one in development. However, there is some faint hope that we’ll see one in a year or two.

Does anyone make an HDMI 2.1 capture card?

No HDMI 2.1 capture cards are available on the market. None of the big capture card brands have announced plans to produce any. They have typically avoided the question when asked when we can expect them to release one.

So, you’re stuck with HDMI 2.0b compatible cards. That means the theoretical max you’ll get out of them is 1080p at 240Hz, 1440p at 144Hz, or 4K at 60Hz. However, most capture cards don’t even support the full range of HDMI 2.0b features like HDR and (limited) VRR. So, you must be careful to read the fine print when researching one to purchase.

However, the Chinese company Yuan, an Original Digital Manufacturer (ODM) that produces reference hardware for many capture card companies (including Elgato), has added an HDMI 2.1 capture card product sheet to its website. Companies like Elgato will typically buy these and use them as a basis for their own design and build custom drivers and software around them. Unfortunately, it’s yet to be determined whether Yuan’s card is available yet, and no pricing info is available.