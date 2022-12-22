With Elden Ring now discounted for the first time ever on the PlayStation Store, many potential new players are wondering “Is Elden Ring Deluxe Edition worth buying?” As both the standard and Deluxe Edition can be had at a cheaper price, it’s understandable why this question is being asked. Here’s my recommendation on whether or not the Elden Ring Deluxe Edition is worth buying.

Is the Elden Ring Deluxe Edition worth it?

No, the Elden Ring Deluxe Edition is not worth buying.

While my usual recommendation is for passionate fans to grab the Deluxe Edition if they like the content that is included, the only difference between the Deluxe Edition and standard version is that the former includes a digital artbook and soundtrack, both of which can now be explored online at no extra cost.

Unfortunately, for those hoping that the Deluxe Edition would include some unique armor or weapon, there are no differences in gameplay experiences between the Deluxe and standard. It’s just some digital extras that can be found elsewhere.

For more Elden Ring guides, here’s a breakdown of what we know about the game’s new Colosseum matchmaking system. And here’s a full rundown of the Colosseum update patch notes.