How to Get HBO Max Free With AT&T

Any potential subscribers will need to know if it is possible to get HBO Max free with AT&T. The popular Warner Bros Discovery streaming service is potentially going through some changes in 2023, but until then, is HBO Max included with any AT&T plans? If so, what AT&T plans include HBO Max?

Is HBO Max included with AT&T?

At the time of writing, HBO Max should be included for free with the following AT&T plans:

AT&T Unlimited Elite

AT&T Unlimited Plus

AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited Choice

AT&T Unlimited Choice II

AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited & More Premium

Anyone who has signed up for one of these plans already can continue to claim a free HBO Max subscription. Customers can check their current plan and their eligibility by logging into AT&T’s website here.

IMAGE: Black Adam from Warner Bros Discovery, which launches on HBO Max in December.

Unfortunately, all of these plans have been retired, so no new customers can sign up to them at the present time. The current plan offers are AT&T Unlimited Premium, AT&T Unlimited Extra, and AT&T Unlimited Starter. None of these include a free subscription to HBO Max right now, although there is good news for the future.

Is the HBO Max free plan returning for new AT&T customers?

Warner Bros Discovery and AT&T have confirmed that the free HBO Max subscription offer is returning for customers. AT&T customers with one of the current wireless and home internet plans, or at least, the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan, will be able to claim HBO Max for free at some point in the future. It will likely come into effect in 2023.

There is a lot to look forward to with HBO Max, even if the service changes. DC movie Black Adam is now available for streaming alongside the hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Subscribers can expect a lot more going into 2023.