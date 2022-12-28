Merging Fortnite accounts was an extremely useful feature introduced alongside cross-play support. Unfortunately, Epic Games disabled the feature and it’s not clear if account merging will return. Here are the latest answers to “Can you still merge Fortnite accounts?” and “Will account merge return to Fortnite?”

Can you still merge Fortnite accounts between platforms?

No, users can no longer merge their Fortnite accounts. Accounts are now kept separate with no ability to combine them.

Epic Games allowed a brief period where users could merge their Fortnite accounts. This was when cross-play was introduced. It helped users choose their preferred platforms and combine all of their progression and purchases.

Will account merge return to Fortnite?

Unfortunately, it’s not known if account merge will return to Fortnite. Developer Epic Games hasn’t mentioned plans for the feature and dataminers haven’t found any evidence suggesting that the feature will come back.

For now, users aren’t able to merge their accounts. Progression on one platform can’t be merged across to another.

