Is There a Stan Lee Documentary Release Date on Disney Plus?

Marvel has revealed that an original Stan Lee documentary will be coming to Disney Plus in 2023. Celebrating what would have been the comic book legend’s 100th birthday on December 28, the news was revealed in a Marvel.com post that also ran down some of Lee’s most impressive achievements. When will the Stan Lee documentary be released on Disney Plus? Here’s what we know so far.

No specific release date for the upcoming Stan Lee documentary on Disney Plus has yet been revealed. Marvel announced that the feature would be hitting the streaming service in 2023, but the finer details are seemingly yet to be ironed out.

Throughout his career, Lee was not only an integral part of bringing Marvel Comics to life but even featured on the pages of many stories himself. He also appeared on the big screen in almost every Marvel Cinematic Universe release, some of which can be seen in the announcement teaser for the documentary, and posthumously starred in the PS4 video game Spider-Man.

Lee has been credited for co-creating world-famous comic book characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Thor, as well as being responsible for assembling the Avengers, so his story is certainly one that fans would enjoy. Whether or not this will be a one-off special or a docuseries, remains to be seen.

There is already a 2010 movie about Stan Lee, called With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story. That is available to watch for free on Crackle and Pluto TV. The film promises to “explore the vivid life and imagination of Stan Lee,” and was a hit with audiences upon its initial release. Today, it sits with an impressive audience score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, after over 250 ratings. Definitely worth a watch if you can’t wait for the new Stan Lee documentary on Disney Plus.