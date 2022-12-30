Fortnite Frogs Weekly Quest Locations: How to Hunt a Frog from 5m or Less

The new Fortnite weekly quests have a distinct wildlife theme and one of them is to hunt a frog from a distance of 5m or less. Here’s everything you need to know about the best locations to find Fortnite frogs and how to go about hunting them from such a short distance for the weekly quest.

Where to find frogs in Fortnite for the weekly quest

Frogs are found near most bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, and ponds and they can be found along the waterline. Bearing this in mind, the best spots to find them are:

The Citadel lakes and rivers

The rivers and lake near Anvil Square

Lute Lake near Faulty Splits

The rivers running through Slappy Shores and Frenzy Fields

The pond south of Shattered Slabs.

They are quite small and blend into the scenery extremely well. If you’re having problems picking them out, turning on the Visualize Sound Effects option in your Audio Sound settings will help. Anytime you then step close enough to a frog to hear it croak, a Frog icon will appear on the screen.

How to hunt a frog from 5m or less

This Fortnite weekly quest is more difficult than it sounds because frogs move at incredibly quick speeds, meaning you’ll need to be quick to catch it off guard. Your best chance is to hip-fire your weapon at close range, although it is possible to get lucky with a pickaxe too.

Alternatively, you can try the stealth option. Crouching makes your approach quieter but less agile if the frog takes off. If you do end up chasing a frog across the map, taking a Slap Berry before the confrontation will keep your stamina filled. Just don’t use Kinetic ore, because then you’ll travel way too far.