Fortnite Kinetic Ore: How to Find and Travel Distance

Fortnite‘s festive Winterfest 2022 weekly quests are now over and replaced by a new bunch of “Into the Wild’ weeklies, one of which involves locating and making use of Kinetic Ore to travel a certain distance. Completing these weekly outdoors-focused quests will earn players a nice XP boost toward the current season’s Battle Pass and hopefully leave them in better touch with the nature around them on the Island.

Fortnite Kinetic Ore location

To find Kinetic Ore, you’ll need to travel to the Shattered Slabs POI in the fall seasonal-looking area to the west of the map, just northwest of Frenzy Fields. You’ll recognize Kinetic Ore as large slabs of blue-ish, purple crystals that will emit shock waves when you hit them with your pickaxe.

How to complete Travel Distance using Kinetic Ore quest

To complete the Travel Distance using Kinetic Ore quest, you’ll need to travel 1000m with it. Once you’ve located the ore, do the following:

Position yourself beside the Kinetic Ore, then aim upwards toward the sky. This is to create a nice, and high angle with which to travel the most distance. Hit the Ore with your tool multiple times until it starts glowing. Five or six times should do the trick, you’ll see waves appear indicating the direction it’s going to shoot you. Jump on, and get ready to fly. It might take a few attempts to hit 1000m in total.

