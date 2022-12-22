Fortnite Die Hard Collaboration Winterfest 2022 Leaks and Rumors

Many players were hoping for a Fortnite Die Hard collaboration to be released during Winterfest 2022 following numerous leaks and rumors, but it seems like that may not be happening now. Here’s all the information you need to know about the possibility of a collaboration further down the line.

Will there be a Fortnite Die Hard collaboration?

During the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit in 2021, a document listing upcoming collaborations had Die Hard as one of the numerous options. This was the start of many rumors that claimed there would be Die Hard skins, cosmetics, and even an event in Fortnite, although Epic Games has never confirmed anything.

Amazing gift from one of my best friends. And yes, imo it’s the greatest Christmas movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/iijT1FXYfd — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 10, 2022

Earlier this month, Epic Games’ CCO Donald Mustard posted the above Tweet showing a Die Hard-themed advent calendar. As most of his tweets tend to tease upcoming collaborations, many took this to be a sign that something would happen during Winterfest 2022.

Will there be a Die Hard collaboration during Winterfest 2022?

This is incredibly unlikely to happen. While data miners have revealed plenty of upcoming content to be coming to the Item Shop soon, such as the Giannis Antetokounmpo skin, there has been no mention of Die Hard skins or cosmetics.

We’re also quickly running out of time. Winterfest 2022 ends at 9 AM ET on January 3, 2023. According to renowned Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the Epic Games’ company-wide vacation won’t end until January 2, so players are not expecting any unannounced content to be released until after that date.