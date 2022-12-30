The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Multiplayer: Does It Have Co-op?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rumored to be getting multiplayer and co-op modes following a game advert that referenced functionality for Nintendo Switch Online. Here’s everything you need to know about whether the game will have multiplayer functionality of any sort.

Will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have multiplayer modes?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not have multiplayer or co-op modes. While the game’s advert (spotted by Reddit) did have an icon that said: “Get more out of your Nintendo Switch” with Nintendo Switch Online, it also stated that the game supported only one player regardless of whether the machine is docked or undocked.

The reason for the Nintendo Switch Online label is likely to be for cloud save functionality, as this feature is restricted to NSO members. Alternatively, there could be some extra game features that use the dedicated smartphone app for Android and iOS. Nintendo is yet to clarify whether either feature will appear in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild and will be released on May 12, 2023. The game will reportedly be accompanied by a limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model console.