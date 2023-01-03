will there be a sherlock season 5 with benedict cumberbatch and martin freeman?

Having last aired five years ago, Sherlock fans are beginning to wonder if the series will ever make a return. Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars in the titular role, has had a busy few years playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his schedule doesn’t show any signs of becoming less restrictive in the coming months. Co-star Martin Freeman, who plays Dr. John Watson, is in similar high demand. Despite this, new comments from writer Steven Moffat suggest that a Sherlock Season 5 could still happen.

Is there a Sherlock Season 5 from Steven Moffat?

Steven Moffat is ready for another season of Sherlock / Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair / Stringer

Sherlock Season 5 seems to currently be shelved, but Steven Moffat said in a new episode of the BBC’s Today program that he would “start writing tomorrow” if lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman agreed to return (via Deadline). He added that “they’re on to bigger and better things,” but wasn’t above jokingly begging for their return.

Moffat has been busy lately working on The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Inside Man, the latter of which he says is now in talks for a second season. HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife hasn’t fared quite as well, being canceled at the network after just one season.

Both Cumberbatch and Freeman said that they would be up for reprising their roles in Sherlock back in 2021, with Cumberbatch suggesting that a movie may be the approach taken. Despite this, their availability seems to have thrown cold water over the rumors, at least for now.

Still, many would argue that so long as the final product is good, it will be worth the wait. After the mixed response to Season 4, however, perhaps this is one series best left to cement its legacy thanks to all it has already done, rather than what may come in the future.