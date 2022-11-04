Now that Enola Holmes 2 is available to stream on Netflix, fans of the movie series are delving into the source material: the Enola Holmes books, also known as The Enola Holmes Mysteries, by Nancy Springer. With eight novels and one short story in the series so far, running from 2007, it can be tricky to figure out which order to tackle them in. Here is how to read the Enola Holmes books in order…

Enola Holmes books in order

The Case of the Missing Marquess (2006)

The Case of the Left-Handed Lady (2007)

The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets (2008)

The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan (2008)

The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline (2009)

The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye (2010)

Enola Holmes and the Boy in Buttons (2021)

Enola Holmes and the Black Barouche (2021)

Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade (2022)

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes in Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix / Image: Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

The Enola Holmes book series is aimed at young adults, and showcases female empowerment through the titular character throughout. Set in the Victorian era, they follow a young 14-year-old Enola, whose mother disappears on her birthday. When her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, dismiss her and vow to send her to a boarding school, she escapes. From that point on, the truth of her mother’s leaving comes to light, as she solves mystery after mystery. The first Enola Holmes movie twists the tale slightly, bringing Enola’s age up two years to 16.

All of the books in the Enola Holmes series are full novels, with Enola Holmes and the Boy in Buttons an exception. This is a short story, at just 21 pages long, and isn’t necessary reading to enjoy everything else that the series has to offer. If you want to delve into absolutely everything that Enola has to offer, however, it is worth the time.