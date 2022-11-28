Wednesday Netflix: Are the Addams Family Vampires, What Are They?

With the success of the Wednesday Addams show on Netflix, a new generation of fans now know the Addams Family. But who are the Addams Family? The Wednesday Netflix series mostly focuses on the daughter, but what about Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and Fester? Are the Addams Family vampires, monsters, or something else?

Are Wednesday and the Addams Family vampires?

Wednesday and the rest of the Addams Family are not vampires, although Wednesday’s mother Morticia Addams may be. They are dark and macabre with occasional magic abilities, but they are all human, not monsters. This is with the exception of their butler Lurch, who is often portrayed as a zombie or Frankenstein’s monster-type creation.

Wednesday. (L to R) Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

It is never explicitly made clear what makes the Addams clan so unusual, at least, not in the Wednesday Netflix series. Wednesday (Jenny Ortega) has some psychic precognitive abilities, as does her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), but they don’t seem monstrous. Nevermore is host to the likes of werewolves, sirens, vampires, and gorgons, but Wednesday and the other Addams family members are none of these.

The Addamses are, in fact, all completely human. There are some hints that Morticia may be a vampire, but this is not confirmed — they are all human, as far as fans know. In fact, the joke with the Addams Family is that this unusual and macabre family is often more human than most of the regular humans around them. Only Thing is something of a mystery, as Wednesday herself even admits in the Netflix show’s first episode, as he is just a sentient hand.

