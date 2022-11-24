Netflix Wednesday Cast: Who Plays Uncle Fester, Eugene, and Others?

Since arriving on Netflix, the new Wednesday series, based on the Addams Family character, has got everybody talking. One of the major successes of the show comes from the costuming and makeup department. They’re so talented, in fact, that many are wondering exactly which actors are part of the Wednesday cast, especially when it comes to Uncle Fester. Here are all of the stars that you will spot on the show.
Who plays Uncle Fester in Wednesday?
Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday Addams series on Netflix. He’s well-versed in the acting world, having voiced numerous characters including Bob the Hormone Monster in adult Netflix animated series Big Mouth. He’s also appeared in What We Do in the Shadows, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Who are the Wednesday Netflix actors?
- Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
- Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
- Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams
- Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams
- Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
- Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems
- Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin
- Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe
- Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin
- Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
- Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay
- Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka
- Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger
- Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus
- Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott
- Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill
While Jenna Ortega is bringing our titular anti-hero to life, original Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, also has a role in this new series. She plays Marilyn Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore Academy who has a close relationship with her students. Without giving too much away, however, there is definitely more to the character than first meets the eye.
One of the younger stars of the series also has everybody talking thanks to his brilliant performance. Audiences are wondering how old Moosa Mostafa is, and may even recognize him from the 2018 festive film, Nativity Rocks. At just 13, his star is on the rise. It will be interesting to see exactly where his career goes next.