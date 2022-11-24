Netflix Wednesday Cast: Who Plays Uncle Fester, Eugene, and Others?

Since arriving on Netflix, the new Wednesday series, based on the Addams Family character, has got everybody talking. One of the major successes of the show comes from the costuming and makeup department. They’re so talented, in fact, that many are wondering exactly which actors are part of the Wednesday cast, especially when it comes to Uncle Fester. Here are all of the stars that you will spot on the show.

Who plays Uncle Fester in Wednesday?

Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday Addams series on Netflix. He’s well-versed in the acting world, having voiced numerous characters including Bob the Hormone Monster in adult Netflix animated series Big Mouth. He’s also appeared in What We Do in the Shadows, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Who are the Wednesday Netflix actors?

Wednesday. (L to R) Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill

While Jenna Ortega is bringing our titular anti-hero to life, original Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, also has a role in this new series. She plays Marilyn Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore Academy who has a close relationship with her students. Without giving too much away, however, there is definitely more to the character than first meets the eye.

One of the younger stars of the series also has everybody talking thanks to his brilliant performance. Audiences are wondering how old Moosa Mostafa is, and may even recognize him from the 2018 festive film, Nativity Rocks. At just 13, his star is on the rise. It will be interesting to see exactly where his career goes next.