What Is a Siren in Wednesday on Netflix?

The Wednesday Sirens clique is just one of the many monster types on the Addams Family Netflix series. However, what is a Siren in Wednesday? The group, otherwise known as Scales, includes Wednesday’s chief rival Bianca, but what are these water creatures and what are they able to do?

What are the Sirens in the Wednesday Netflix show?

The Sirens or Scales in Wednesday are mythological monsters who can take on a human-like appearance on land but appear as mermaid-like creatures in water. A Siren’s main distinguishing feature in human form is its watery blue eyes, which are similar to a fish.

Under the nickname ‘Scales’ they serve as one of the main monster cliques within Nevermore academy. The other major cliques include Fangs (vampires), Furs (werewolves), and Stoners (gorgons), although there are smaller circles such as psychics.

What powers do Sirens have in Wednesday?

Sirens in the Wednesday Netflix show have the following abilities:

They can change between human and mermaid-like form between land and water.

In the water, they are strong, can swim fast, and breathe freely.

They have the power of hypnotic suggestion, called a Siren Song. When they sing, they can manipulate people and creatures to do what they want them to.

Of particular note with their hypnotic song is that the Scales use trinkets around Nevermore in order to lessen the effects of their powers. Bianca (Joy Sunday) is the main Siren in the show, and she discovers that her song is diminishing. It is not really explored why this happens in Wednesday season 1, however. It is possible that viewers will learn more about the Sirens and the other monster groups in Wednesday season 2. However, the Addams family themselves are not vampires, despite how they behave.