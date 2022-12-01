What is Wednesday Addams’ Star Sign? Is She a Virgo or Scorpio?

For fans of the Wednesday Netflix series, the topic of Wednesday Addams’ star sign is a subject of much debate. The Addams Family daughter has traits in common with different signs, but some fans may have worked out Wednesday Addams’ birthday and her actual star sign. So is Wednesday Addams a Virgo, Scorpio, Libra, Capricorn, or some other Zodiac sign?

Is Wednesday Addams a Virgo?

In terms of personality, Wednesday Addams may indeed be a Virgo, but might also be a Scorpio. Alternatively, a fan theory suggests Wednesday may actually be a Capricorn or Libra.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

It has often been accepted that Wednesday is a Scorpio and the Netflix series reinforces this. She is frequently misunderstood but also secretive, mysterious, vengeful, and distrustful. They are occasionally known for their psychic abilities, which is a major plot point in the show. Just to solidify the idea that she is a Scorpio, Wednesday’s beloved childhood pet was a scorpion.

Nevertheless, Wednesday also has traits that fit Virgo, too. Virgos are logical, practical, and a perfectionist. They are extremely picky with what they do and how they do it. They value intellect and don’t suffer fools easily. Virgo is also known for being a star sign representing writers, which is what Wednesday would rather be than a psychic.

exactly my thoughts! I'm guessing she's a Capricorn based on the possibility of it being Jan 13 birthday. total earth sign. I could've seen Virgo too but it doesn't line up with the dates. — katherine (@kay_fil) November 28, 2022

However, the show establishes she was born on Friday the 13th. A fan theory assumes that the series takes place in 2022. As Wednesday is 16, she must have been born in 2006. There were only two Friday 13’s in 2006: January and October. That would make Wednesday either a Capricorn or a Libra. Capricorns are patient and perseverent, whereas Libras are all about balance and justice. Unless the show confirms Wednesday Addams’ actual birth date, however, fans can only theorize.

