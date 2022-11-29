Shows Like Wednesday on Netflix to Watch Next

There are a number of great TV shows like Wednesday on Netflix for anyone who knows where to look. Wednesday season 1 is now out and audiences are enjoying the Addams Family spin-off, but there will likely be a long wait until season 2 comes out. Here are eight Wednesday Addams-style shows to watch to make the wait a little easier.

8 shows like Wednesday to watch on Netflix right now

Here are eight various Wednesday-like series to watch next on Netflix:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — a half-witch from a strange family navigating teen life, school, and dark forces that threaten the world.

— a half-witch from a strange family navigating teen life, school, and dark forces that threaten the world. The Umbrella Academy — a dark comic book show involving superpowered siblings investigating their adopted father’s death.

— a dark comic book show involving superpowered siblings investigating their adopted father’s death. Stranger Things — kids taking on dark forces and murderous monsters in their small town. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is similarly detached like Wednesday, and also has psychic abilities.

— kids taking on dark forces and murderous monsters in their small town. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is similarly detached like Wednesday, and also has psychic abilities. The Midnight Club — mystery series set in a hospice, where a group of teens meet at midnight to tell scary stories.

— mystery series set in a hospice, where a group of teens meet at midnight to tell scary stories. A Series of Unfortunate Events — the darkly comedic trials of the Baudelaire orphans, with Neil Patrick Harris as the murderous Count Olaf.

— the darkly comedic trials of the Baudelaire orphans, with Neil Patrick Harris as the murderous Count Olaf. Riverdale — dark series about teenagers solving supernatural crimes.

— dark series about teenagers solving supernatural crimes. Locke and Key — a fantasy horror series set around a mysterious house, in which a regular family has to cohabit with some creepy residents.

— a fantasy horror series set around a mysterious house, in which a regular family has to cohabit with some creepy residents. The Society — A group of teenagers become mysteriously trapped in their deserted home town and must learn to survive.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka is the series most like Wednesday, featuring a half-witch from a family of witches. It makes a good companion to Riverdale as the two share the same universe. After Sabrina was canceled in 2020, it got a crossover in Riverdale to wrap up some plot points.

The Midnight Club is the most recent series on this list, as it debuted on October 7. Sadly, the original The Addams Family TV series is not available on Netflix, although it was in the past so may return. The Addams Family animated movie is available until December 1.

All of these shows, including Wednesday, are currently streaming on Netflix.