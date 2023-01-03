GeForce Now 4080 Release Date for Ultimate Tier

The GeForce Now 4080 release date for the newly announced Ultimate membership tier has been revealed. That said, it’ll differ depending on your area and your current subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now. Here’s when to expect the cloud gaming service to get upgraded from the RTX 3080 to the RTX 4080, which will run up to 4K 120 FPS or 240 FPS using Nvidia’s new Reflex mode.

While the general GeForce Now 4080 release date is Q1 2023, the earliest projected release date is January 2023 for existing members of the GeForce Now 3080 tier. However, this is admittedly a very optimistic release date for the 4080 upgrade.

The Verge reports that current members at the GeForce 3080 subscription will automatically gain access to the new GeForce Now Ultimate tier (which is just a rebranding of the 3080 tier) in January 2023, but gaining access to the Ultimate tier doesn’t necessarily mean that members will get access to the 4080 out of the gate. The official website, in the fine print at the end of the page, states that GeForce Now Ultimate members will only be “upgraded to RTX 4080-class GPUs when server upgrades in the nearest data center are ready.”

Exactly when your local data center will have RTX 4080 gaming rigs through GeForce Now Ultimate is uncertain. So you may want to check with Nvidia first to see if your area has access to the RTX 4080 GPUs before subscribing to GeForce Now Ultimate.

Priced at $19.99 per month, GeForce Now Ultimate will continue to expand to North America and Western Europe in Q1 2023, with Nvidia saying that it will complete the expansion by May 2023.