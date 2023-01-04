Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Event: Start Time, New Skins, and More

Overwatch 2‘s newest seasonal event, the Battle for Olympus is nearing release, and players are hotly anticipating the accompanying limited-time game mode. The new Greek mythology-themed mode of the same name sees seven players compete in a free-for-all with entirely reworked Hero abilities and visual designs inspired by gods and mythic creatures such as Junker Queen’s Zeus and Widowmaker’s Medusa. With a new event comes fresh skins and Battle Pass rewards for players to earn, along with a global leaderboard tallying the Hero who obtains the most eliminations.

Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus: When is its start time?

The Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event begins on January 5, 2023, and will end two weeks later on January 19, which leaves players only a short time to experience the limited game mode, similar in length to the recent Winter Wonderland 2022 event.

What are the Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus new skins

As always, skins are a key addition to any new Overwatch event and Battle for Olympus is no different. Currently, the known skins unlockable through the Battle Pass are as follows:

Mythic Zeus Junker Queen

Legendary Poseidon Ramattra

Legendary Hades Pharah

