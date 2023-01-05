Prime Gaming January 2023: New Free Amazon Games List

After the hustle and bustle of the Steam, PSN, and Xbox Store sales, Amazon Prime Gaming is keeping it both simple and generous by offering six free games to Prime members in January 2023.

Among the freebies includes Tango Gameworks’ The Evil Within 2 and if exploring the horrors of the inner psyche is too much for some, players can also avail of Lawn Mowing Simulator for free also, a perfect way to calm the nerves. With the free games this month, there’s also a large array of in-game content to claim for multiplayer titles such as Apex Legends, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Lost Ark, New World, and more.

New games free with Prime Gaming January 2023

Here are each of the six free January games available right now with Prime Gaming:

The Evil Within 2 Lawn Mowing Simulator Faraway 2 Jungle Escape Breathedge Beat Cop Chicken Police

Other games still currently available from previous announcements include stealth adventure game Dishonored 2 for another month, games from the Metal Slug series of side-scrolling shooters, and SNK’s 40th Anniversary Collection featuring 24 classic titles.

