Pokemon Go Arlo January 2023: Best Counters and Team To Beat Him

Pokemon Go‘s Team Rocket battles are often some of the toughest available, and leader Arlo is certainly one of them in January 2023. His partner Mawile coupled with a randomly generated team of hard-hitters like Salamence and Dragonite at high CP levels make this a bit complex to build the best team and counters for, so let’s take a look at how to easily beat Arlo.

Pokemon Go: How to beat Arlo’s team

The battle against Arlo will have players facing off against three of his Pokemon, the first always being Mawile. However, there’s a random element surrounding which two Pokemon he’ll choose in his second and third phases, so players will need to note the possible opponents and build a team to cover all bases. Here’s what Arlo’s lineup looks like:

First Pokemon: Mawile

Mawile Second Pokemon: Salamence/Staraptor/Charizard

Salamence/Staraptor/Charizard Third Pokemon: Dragonite/Scizor/Granbull

Best team to counter Arlo

There’s a lot of room to work with here regarding typings, so we’ve established that a Fire-type, an Ice-type, and either a Steel or Rock-type would be the best all-around team composition. For that reason, one of the best teams for defeating Arlo in Pokemon Go will be the following:

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

with Fire Spin and Overheat Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Chandelure can easily defeat Mawile and follow into an easy win against a potential Scizor in the third round. Mamoswine is the best second option as it can easily take down a second-phase Staraptor, Salamence, and a third-phase Dragonite. Lastly, Metagross can easily clear away a potential Granbull’s Fairy typing and clean up anyone left through sheer bulk.

For more gaming guides, check out whether Atomic Heart is going to have Co-op and if Exoprimal is coming to Xbox Game Pass.