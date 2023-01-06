iOS 17 Emojis: What New Faces and Symbols Are Being Added in 2023?

With iOS 17 no doubt planned to launch alongside a new iPhone 15, many users are starting to wonder if the new version of iOS comes with a collection of new emojis. With most annual updates bundling new faces and symbols, it’s expected that iOS 17 will, too. Here’s what’s known so far about the iOS 17 emojis list and when iPhone users can expect to be able to use them.

iOS 17 emojis list

At the time of writing, Apple has yet to confirm details about the new iOS 17 emojis that will likely launch alongside the new iPhone 15.

As soon as more information is made available, this list will be updated with the new faces and emojis that will come to supported Apple devices in 2023.

New Apple iPhone emojis for 2023

Shaking Face

Pink Heart

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Donkey

Moose

Goose

Wing

Jellyfish

Hyacinth

Pea Pod

Ginger

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Flute

Maracas

Khanda

Wireless

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Black Bird

Rightwards Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone

Rightwards Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Rightwards Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone

Rightwards Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Rightwards Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone

Leftwards Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone

Leftwards Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Leftwards Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone

Leftwards Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Leftwards Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone

The latest emojis have been compiled by Emojipedia. These emojis were up for approval during World Emoji Day 2022. Users should expect to see most (if not all) of these added to iOS 17 this year.

