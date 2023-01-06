Is Forspoken an Open World Game?

The Forspoken open world has been a feature that some fans have been wondering about even now. Thus far, Forspoken has experienced two extensive delays, so it may be unclear how expansive the game’s world is at this point. But luckily, publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have an answer.

Is Forspoken open world?

Yes, Forspoken will feature an open world, with protagonist Frey being able to run and dash her way through an otherworldly place called Athia.

The official website for the Forspoken notes that Frey’s newfound magical abilities will “allow her to fluidly traverse with ease.” This includes the ability for her to scale walls, jump from tall peaks, and leap across canyons.

In fact, her movement abilities have been augmented by something called Magic Parkour. As shown in the Deep Dive trailer, Frey starts off the game being able to run at high speeds with a bit of stamina, before learning how to “shimmy” across rooftops and float in the air. The trailer also shows off Athia’s wide world full of forests, mountains, and floating rocks that Frey can reach with a magical tether.

