Overwatch 2 ‘Your Rendering Device Has Been Lost’ Error Fix for PC

To fix the Overwatch 2 “Your rendering device has been lost” error on PC players should first try reinstalling the game. Multiple players have reported that this has worked for them. Otherwise, reinstalling the graphics card drivers is the next best fix.

How to fix the Overwatch 2 “Your rendering device has been lost” error

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to fix the Overwatch 2 “Your rendering device has been lost” error on PC.

Reinstall the game. Go to the Battle.net app. Select Overwatch 2. Click the cog button next to “Play.” Choose “Uninstall.” Once the game has been uninstalled, download and install it again.

Reinstall the Nvidia or AMD graphics card drivers. Nvidia GPU drivers can be found here. AMD GPU drivers can be downloaded from here. If the latest drivers don’t work, installing an older driver can often help.

Try running the game at lower settings. Making a game as least demanding as possible, before turning up settings one by one, can help players identify which specific option is causing issues.



