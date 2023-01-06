Overwatch 2 January 2023 Meta: Top Tier Heroes for Competitive

Overwatch 2‘s latest January 2023 update brings a whole host of changes to the Hero roster, which will undoubtedly impact the current meta and its top-tier heroes for those interested in competitive play.

The free-to-play shooter’s Battle for Olympus event began on January 5, and a number of Tank and Support Heroes such as Junker Queen and Brigitte have received some interesting changes. Buffs and nerfs often affect pick rates greatly in ranked matches, so it’s best to know which hero is most viable at all times to take full advantage and score the easiest wins.

Overwatch 2 January Meta: Best Heroes for ranked play

While the most recent patch notes saw confirmed updates to Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte, and Moira, these changes have yet to affect their pick rates, seeing oft-picked Heroes like Genji, D.VA, and Overwatch 2 newcomer Kiriko still being picked in the current meta. The list of top-tier tanks, damage, and support heroes in the January meta currently looks like this:

D.Va

Orisa

Genji

Ana

Kiriko

Lucio

It’s worth noting that while Kiriko is still picked often, there are rumblings on Reddit that there may have been a shadow nerf to the cleanse available on her step ability after teleporting.

