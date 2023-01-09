Apple iPhone 15 Leaks (January 2023): Colors, USB-C, Notch, Ultra, Mini?

Despite the latest phone launching on a few months ago, eager tech enthusiasts are already searching for Apple iPhone 15 leaks. Hunting for new colors, the change from Lightning to USB-C, the state of the notch and Dynamic Island, as well as Pro and Mini versions, is already common. Here’s an updated look at what to expect from Apple in 2023 with the iPhone 15 and, perhaps, the iPhone 15 Ultra.

What are the Apple iPhone 15 leaks and rumors?

The latest Apple iPhone 15 rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Ultra will replace the Pro Max version (via Mark Gurman).

The iPhone 15 line-up is also expected to make use of a USB-C port, which will finally replace the Lightning Port. The Apple community has been requesting this for a long time, so it would surely make a lot of people happy.

According to the regularly reliable ShimpApplePro on Twitter, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. Titanium is expected to be used for the borders and they will be rounded instead of square.

Still have a back glass btw

Personally i think this design will create a really beautiful edge transition from the back to the camera bump https://t.co/VcXQaI4MDx — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 21, 2022

For more Apple guides, here’s the up-to-date guide to iOS 17 emojis. And here’s the verdict on whether or not the iPhone 6 is still good in 2023.