Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: DLC 5 Release Date, 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc

With the looming release date of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot‘s DLC 4 coming out in just a few days, speculations from fans are already forming on the following DLC 5, its content, and when it is coming out. Thankfully, due to some fortuitous leaks shared by popular Dragon Ball insider DbsHype some days ago, the next DLC is pretty much confirmed to be the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai arc from the original Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball: 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc will be the 5th DLC, one after Bardock DLC for DBZ: KAKAROT!



Via: @eL_Maverik_ & double confirmed by my source as well! pic.twitter.com/K7SGJHjwoq — Hype (@DbsHype) January 5, 2023

This arc comes right at the end of the original anime and sees Goku, a much younger person, go up against Piccolo for the first time and will be one of the rare few games that feature original Dragon Ball content, outside of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi and some select others.

DBZ Kakarot DLC 5: When is it coming out?

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC 5 is not confirmed for a release date yet, but our best speculation would be around 6 months or so after DLC 4 comes out on January 13, 2023. Each DLC pack has been released within half a year or so following the last, so that would leave DLC 5 with a speculated release window of June/July 2023.

