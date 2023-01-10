Is There a Sons of the Forest Xbox Release Date and Game Pass Support?

A Sons of the Forest Xbox release date may be on the horizon, as developer Endnight Games said that console support is something that the team would “love” to add. If the game does come to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, it could also be featured on the Xbox Game Pass.

Will Sons of the Forest be on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

At the time of writing, developer Endnight Games has said that while it is “currently focused on delivering the best experience possible to PC players,” the team would love for Sons of the Forest “to come to console in the future.” (via GamingBolt)

Though The Forest never became available on Xbox, that doesn’t mean that Series X|S and Xbox One players will miss out on this sequel.

For now, fans will want to monitor the PC launch on February 23, after which there may be news of a console release date.

This post will be updated with any and all information about an Xbox release date, as and when it becomes available.

