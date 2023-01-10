Vinland Saga Season 2, Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Vinland Saga has made a successful return with its second season, and after watching the first episode, fans are wondering exactly when they can see the next. The popular anime series’ comeback has been highly-anticipated for quite some time now, so many are hoping it will not disappoint. Here’s what we know about when you can stream and watch Vinland Saga Season 2, Episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Season 2, Episode 2 will be released on Monday, January 16, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to stream and watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world. All Crunchyroll subscribers will however be able to press “play” at the same time. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Time

10:30 a.m. Central Time

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

10 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Vinland Saga Season 2 marks the start of a new millennium in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. Now that Thorfinn has seen his enemy die, he feels that he has no purpose in life. Working for a landowner, he meets a young man called Einar who once wanted to prepare for war, but has now resigned himself to being a slave. It is this youngster’s background that the first episode of the new season delved into.

Exactly where Thorfinn’s story will go next is anybody’s guess, as the anime is original rather than adapting another series. The show has at times taken inspiration from real world history, but there is a real freedom for the creative team to go down whatever path they like.