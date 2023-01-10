Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date: When Does It Start?

With the New Year finally here and Season 2 still underway, Overwatch 2 is slated to receive more fresh content as the year progresses, but a hot topic on many players’ minds is the release date for Season 3.

When does Overwatch 2 Season 3 start?

While there may not be any official confirmation of a release date for Season 3, it can be expected to begin on or near February 7, 2023.

This release date can be deduced by simply calculating each Overwatch 2 season length, which is typically nine weeks per season, Nine weeks after Season 2’s beginning should place it on February 7, or at least close to that. It’s important to bear in mind that anything could happen between now and then, and Blizzard could easily shift the date for any reason.

Season 2 began on December 6, 2022, introducing the holiday-themed Winter Wonderland and current Battle for Olympus event, with new skins and gameplay modes in tow, along with the introduction of the latest Hero Ramattra. Even with the current content left to work with, players will always be excited for more.

