Fortnite Checking Epic Services Queue Error: Are the Servers Down?

Users are experiencing a Fortnite “Checking Epic Services Queue” error when trying to log in to the game. This generally does mean that the game’s servers are down, so here’s everything we know about when they will return and players will be able to log in to the game again.

What is the Fortnite Checking Epic Services Queue error?

When the Fortnite servers have gone down, players will get stuck in an endless loop while the message “Checking Epic Services Queue” is displayed. This can result in two outcomes. In the first, players will join the queue but will then be told they’re waiting in the queue for quite a long time. Other players will be told they’re “Unable to join the Fortnite login queue. Please try again later.” Either way, this tends to mean the game’s servers are down.

We're investigating an issue where players are unable to log in to Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have more details. pic.twitter.com/k9kyPpY9qB — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 10, 2023

Epic Games now appears to have solved the problem with players being unable to log in to Fortnite on January 10, 2023. They are currently monitoring the situation to make sure the issues do not return. Unfortunately, this followed an earlier downtime period when the developer applied update 3.76 to bring the Shock Hammer back into the game. This had been disabled due to a glitch that gave it infinite uses.