Apex Legends Horizon Nerf: Is Gravity Lift Nerfed or Bugged?

A potentially massive nerf to Apex Legends‘ gravity-bending Horizon has been making some serious noise online among players following the recent Spellbound Collection Event’s start on January 10, with some speculating about some kind of shadow nerf to the character. Players have noticed that Horizon’s Gravity Lift ability has received what looks to be a major nerf, with some pro players even taking to social media to complain about the issue.

Horizon is dead 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uWpNGSNR5I — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) January 10, 2023

The complaints aren’t without a warrant, however, as HisWattson’s evidence shows clearly that bullet spray has been heavily affected when using Gravity Lift and aiming down to shoot at a target.

Apex Legends: Is Horizon’s Gravity Lift nerfed or bugged?

Respawn has yet to respond and answer fans as to whether this was a quiet change and nerf to Horizon, or whether it’s just an outright bug. Comments across social media are currently mixed as some players are seeing no issue when trying to employ the same popular strategy themselves – where Gravity Lift is used to climb mid-air, and the player strafes and shoots below while in a safer position. Here’s hoping that Respawn can address the issue soon or at least offer players some clarity.

