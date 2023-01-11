Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: How to Tame Wolves and Find Their Location

This week’s “Discover the Seasons” challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Seaosn 1 see even more nature-based quests to complete, with players currently required to tame two wolves in a single match. The option to feed local wildlife like wolves and boars was introduced to the battle royale some time ago, but there’s an even easier method to tame wolves that skips the lengthy waiting and praying for some AI to behave in a potentially hectic match.

To easily tame a wolf in Fortnite, here’s what you need to do: Locate and approach the wolf quickly. Try to jump on the wolf’s back. Some wolves will keep running around, so it can be tricky to land on their back exactly, but if you’re accurate, you should skip the whole taming with food process.

Where to find wolves’ location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Finding wolf spawns on the map in Fortnite is actually probably the tougher challenge, as they’re seemingly few and far between and quite random. You can usually find wolves just south of the Brutal Bastion POI and select other places. The map below will show you three common spots to check.

Common wolf spawns are indicated in red. Map courtesy of Fortnite.GG

Keep in mind, these possible spawns could be hot drops for other players also looking to complete their wolven weeklies, so watch out for any hostiles.

