What Is the Fire Emblem Engage Pre-order Bonus and Is It Worth It?

The Fire Emblem Engage pre-order bonus is a collection of physical items that don’t impact gameplay and so probably aren’t worth it for most players. For hardcore fans, however, the pre-order bonus may well be worth picking up.

All Fire Emblem Engage pre-order bonuses

Here is the full list of Fire Emblem Engage pre-order bonuses:

  • Pin and A2 Poster.
    • This is available from the official Nintendo store.
  • Tarot Card Deck.
    • This can be secured from GameStop in the US.
  • Divine Edition goodies.
    • Likely requiring a pre-order due to its limited edition nature, the Divine Edition includes the game, a steel book, an art book, art cards, and a poster.

Pre-order bonuses are purely physical items. There are no Fire Emblem Engage pre-order codes for in-game items, so all players will be on a level playing field with no boosts or anything like that.

Whether or not they pre-order, and no matter which version of the game they buy, all players will have the same in-game experience. For those who don’t care about physical items, pre-ordering won’t be necessary.

