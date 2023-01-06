Fire Emblem Engage Romance Options: Can You Marry Characters?

Fire Emblem Engage is nearing its highly anticipated release this month, with character romance and marriage being two of the hottest subjects being discussed right now.

While shaping up to be a celebration of the series and all that’s come before by allowing old characters to return amidst the introduction of many brand-new ones, Engage may also offer the chance to woo your favorite of the cast. The building of relationships to benefit from stat boosts has been a series staple, with the full-on romance of certain maxed-out characters often being available in recent titles like Three Houses.

Does Fire Emblem Engage have romance options?

Currently, it has not been confirmed whether romance options or marriage are available in Fire Emblem Engage, even though many recent titles have included the feature.

A reasonable speculation would be that the protagonist, Alear, could have options to romance the newer cast members, while the classic Emblem characters such as Marth or Lyn won’t be available to go all the way with. The special dates, item-gifting, and one-to-one events you could spend with characters in Three Houses were immensely popular, so it would be a shame to see them removed entirely for this next title in the series.

