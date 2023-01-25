Fire Emblem Engage DLC Not Working: How to Fix Lookout Ridge Event

Some players are finding the Fire Emblem Engage DLC isn’t working for them. In particular, the Lookout Ridge event won’t trigger correctly. The first wave of DLC in the pass features the signature trio from Three Houses in the form of an Emblem Bracelet and has been available for download since Engage’s launch. However, when some players attempt to begin the DLC event over on Lookout Ridge to receive their characters, nothing happens.

Fire Emblem Engage DLC event won’t start

The event where players should receive Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri’s Emblem Bracelet is triggered by first unlocking The Somniel home base, just after Chapter 3. You can find Lookout Ridge on the southern end of The Somniel, when approached, a cutscene should play with Vander telling the player he’s discovered an Emblem Bracelet once the player has reached Chapter 5.

If you don’t receive this cutscene, try the following to fix the DLC:

Advance a full chapter ahead in the story. Once done, head back over to Lookout Ridge and wait for the cutscene.

Make sure the Expansion Pass and DLC are downloaded fully from the Nintendo eShop. Double check you’re on the right Nintendo Switch profile too.

If all else fails, uninstall Fire Emblem Engage and then reinstall it.

