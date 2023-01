Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide: Liked and Disliked Items List for Each Character

Every character in Fire Emblem Engage has a list of gifts they like and dislike. Giving them items they want will build your relationship with them, leading to increased Support Ranks. Fortunately, if they dislike an gift, they’ll refuse to take it.

How to get gift items in Fire Emblem Engage

For the first half of Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll find gift items by investigating sparkly areas on the ground. However, once you reach Chapter 14, the Flea Market opens on the Somniel and will sell a selection of gift items. At this point, increasing your bond with characters becomes pretty easy since you can buy the things they like.

Fire Emblem Engage character gift list

Below, you’ll find a complete list of every Fire Emblem Engage unit’s gift preferences.

There are two items that get the same reaction from all characters:

Every unit reacts positively to Spirit Gems.

Every character hates Horse Manure (which leads to some hilarious interactions).

Alcryst Gifts

Likes:

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Fishing Bait

Muscle Balm

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Antler Earrings

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Alfred Gifts

Likes:

Bandages

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Horn

Lentil Flower

Muscle Balm

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Training Weight

White Clover

Dislikes:

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spicy Seasoning

Amber Gifts

Likes:

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Roasted Yam

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Utility Knife

White Clover

Yogurt

Dislikes:

Cute Apron

Dried Meat

Philosophy Book

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Spicy Seasoning

Anna Gifts

Likes:

Cute Apron

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Utility Knife

White Clover

Yogurt

Dislikes:

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Field Guild

Fishing Bait

Spicy Seasoning

Spooky Scroll

Boucheron Gifts

Likes:

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fishing Bait

Landscape Art

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spooky Scroll

Bunet Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Desert Marigold

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Large Plate

Roasted Yam

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Yogurt

Dislikes:

Bandage

Muscle Balm

Strong Perfume

Training Weight

Celine Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Lovely Candle

Poetry Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Tea Leaves

Dislikes:

Fancy Dagger

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasoning

Chloe Gifts

Likes:

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dragon Scripture

Dried Meat

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Poetry Book

Spicy Seasoning

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Cute Apron

Large Plate

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Citrinne Gifts

Likes:

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Flower Wreath

Lily

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Philosophy Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Dislikes:

Cute Apron

Large Plate

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Utility Knife

White Clover

Clanne Gifts

Likes:

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Large Plate

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Quality Kerchief

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Dislikes:

Bandage

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Muscle Balm

Spooky Scroll

Sun Visor

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Diamant Gifts

Likes:

Bandage

Dried Meat

Elyos History

Fancy Dagger

Fine Quill Pen

Fishing Bait

Muscle Balm

Philosophy Book

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Dislikes:

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Flower Wreath

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Strong Perfume

Etie Gifts

Likes:

Bandages

Dragon Scripture

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Muscle Balm

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Training Weight

Dislikes:

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Fogado Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Desert Marigold

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Horn

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spirit Gem

Dislikes:

Fairy-Tale Book

Fishing Bait

Roasted Yam

Spooky Scroll

Framme Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Chrysanthemum

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Training Weight

Dislikes:

Elyos History

Philosophy Book

Spooky Scroll

Goldmary Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Dislikes:

Bandage

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Training Weights

Hortensia Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Fine Quill Pen

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Bandage

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Spicy Seasoning

Tea Leaves

Training Weight

White Clover

Ivy Gifts

Likes:

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Dislikes:

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spooky Scroll

Strong Perfume

Jade Gifts

Like:

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Fine Quill Pen

Muscle Balm

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Jean Gifts

Likes:

Bandages

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Fine Quill Pen

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Dislikes:

Dried Meat

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasoning

Sun Visor

Training Weight

Kagetsu Gifts

Likes:

Bandage

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Dislikes:

Cute Apron

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Large Plate

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Tea Leaves

Yogurt

Lapis Gifts

Likes:

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Muscle Balm

Roasted Yam

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

White Clover

Dislikes:

Antler Earrings

Fine Quill Pen

Lovely Candle

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Lindon Gifts

Likes:

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Roasted Yam

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Dislikes:

Fancy Dagger

Muscle Balm

Quality Kerchief

Training Weight

Louis Gifts

Likes:

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Large Plate

Lentil Flower

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Dislikes:

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasoning

Utility Knife

Mauvier Gifts

Likes:

Bandages

Chrysanthemum

Desert Marigold

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Lily

Lupine Flower

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasoning

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Dislikes:

Antler Earrings

Fine Quill Pen

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Merrin Gifts

Likes:

Animal Treats

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Field Guide

Horn

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Utility Knife

Dislikes:

Cute Apron

Spicy Seasoning

Spooky Scroll

Strong Perfume

Pandreo Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Dragon Scripture

Fairy-Tale Book

Horn

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spirit Gem

Yogurt

Dislikes:

Bandages

Muscle Balm

Spicy Seasoning

Sun Visor

Training Weight

Panette Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Field Guide

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasoning

Spirit Gem

Spooky Scroll

Utility Knife

Dislikes:

Bear Carving

Chrysanthemum

Cute Apron

Desert Marigold

Flower Wreath

Large Plate

Lentil Flower

Lily

Lupine Flower

Tea Leaves

Rosado Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Elyos History

Philosophy Book

Saphir Gifts

Likes:

Bandages

Fine Dagger

Fishing Bait

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Roasted Yam

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Yogurt

Dislikes:

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Fine Quill Pen

Flower Wreath

harp Chisel

Lovely Candle

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Strong Perfume

Seadall Gifts

Likes:

Antler Earrings

Dried Meat

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Horn

Lovely Candle

Poetry Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

White Clover

Dislikes:

Bandages

Muscle Balm

Training Weight

Timerra Gifts

Likes:

Animal Treats

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Horn

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Dislikes:

Fairy-Tale Book

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Vander Gifts

Likes:

Dragon Scripture

Fine Quill Pen

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Dislikes:

Dried Meat

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasoning

Strong Perfume

Veyle Gifts

Likes:

Chrysanthemum

Desert Marigold

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Lily

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Playing Cards

Poetry Book

Spicey Seasonings

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Dislikes:

Fine Quill Pen

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Yunaka Gifts

Likes:

Bandages

Elyos History

Fancy Dagger

Horn

Muscle Balm

Poetry Book

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Dislikes:

Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Strong Perfume

Zelkov Gifts

Likes:

Elyos History

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Poetry Book

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Utility Knife

White Clover

Dislikes: