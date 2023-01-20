How Many Fire Emblem Engage Chapters Are There?

There are 26 chapters in Fire Emblem Engage. Though this is a significant increase in number over the previous game, Engage’s chapters can whizz by quickly. With that said, Fire Emblem Engage’s 26 chapters will still take most players between 40-60 hours to complete, so it’s definitely not a short experience.

List of all Fire Emblem Engage chapters

Awake at Last Queen Lumera Hostilities A Land in Bloom Retaking the Castle The Stolen Ring Dark Emblem The Kingdom of Might A Clash of Forces The Fell Dragon Sombron Retreat The Sentinels Heroes of the Oasis The Battle for Solm Dancer in the Ruins Seashore Travels Serenity in Ruin The Cold Voyage The Dead Town The Kingless Castle The Return The Fell and The Divine The Four Hounds Chapter 24 Chapter 25 Chapter 26

On average, each chapter should take 1.5/2 hours to beat, though some are shorter than others. Once all 26 chapters have been completed, the game ends and the credits roll. The land is safe again!

For more Fire Emblem Engage guides, here’s how to get the Three Houses DLC and unlock Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri. And here’s the need-to-know info about a potential Fire Emblem Engage New Game Plus mode.