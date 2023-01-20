Fire Emblem Engage Three Houses DLC: How to Get Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri

With the release of Fire Emblem Engage finally upon us, developers Intelligent Systems have given series fans just what they wanted by dropping some day-one DLC in the form of Three Houses’ favorites, Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri. The three characters will actually appear as an Emblem bracelet, taking part in the title’s main new feature, in which the Engage cast can equip older Fire Emblem series heroes as rings, sync up attacks and gain boosts to stats, and more.

It’s important to note that Claude, Dimitri, and Edelgard are all part of the same Emblem, which means each time the unit with them equipped attacks, only one of the three will sync with them, cycling through each of the House leaders one by one per turn – they’re sadly not romanceable either.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion: How to unlock Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri

To get Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in Fire Emblem Engage, players will first have to purchase the Expansion Pass on the Nintendo eShop, the Three Houses characters feature as part of the already released DLC Pack 1.

Image via Intelligent Systems, Nintendo

However, this doesn’t mean the player is immediately granted their Emblem power to use. To unlock the Three Houses Emblem bracelet in-game, players will have to head to Somniel and participate in the Lookout Ridge event there, which is only available from Chapter 5.

For more Fire Emblem Engage guides, check out if it has New Game Plus!