Fire Emblem Engage Missable Characters: All Optional Units

Fire Emblem Engage‘s massive game length has an equally massive cast of characters to recruit throughout your playthrough, but a number of characters are entirely missable in some cases. Players wouldn’t want to miss out on these potential relationships, with one unit being pretty key to making life easier when it comes to the tedious gold farming.

Fire Emblem Engage: List of missable characters

There are six optional characters in total, and each requires the player to engage with them during specific points during the story or during Paralogues, which are effectively side quests that will disappear after a certain point. Jean is a perfect early example of this, who can be recruited during the Budding Talent Paralogue in Chapter 6.

Here’s the full list of missable characters and the chapter or Paralogue they appear in:

Jean: Chapter 6 Paralogue – Budding Talent

Chapter 6 Paralogue – Budding Talent Anna: Chapter 7 Paralogue – Mysterious Merchant

Chapter 7 Paralogue – Mysterious Merchant Jade: Chapter 9 Story

Chapter 9 Story Seadall: Chapter 15 Story

Chapter 15 Story Lindon: Chapter 18 Story

Chapter 18 Story Saphir: Chapter 19 Story

For each of these characters, the player will need to make sure Alear speaks to them to ensure recruitment. It’s also worth noting that Chapter 18’s Lindon will initially appear hostile, but speaking to him will bring him over to the Divine Dragon’s side.

