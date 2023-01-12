One Piece Odyssey Release Time for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC (Steam)

The One Piece Odyssey release time begins on January 12 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT for PC players, who technically get early access on Steam, with PS5, PS4, and Xbox players getting access on January 13. The full list of times and time zones can be found listed below.

What time does One Piece Odyssey release?

One Piece Odyssey releases on the following platforms at the following times:

One Piece Odyssey PS5 and PS4 release time

One Piece Odyssey on PS5 and PS4 releases on January 13 at 12 AM ET / 9 PM PT (January 12) / 12 AM GMT.

One Piece Odyssey Xbox release time

One Piece Odyssey for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One releases on January 12 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 12 AM GMT (January 13).

One Piece Odyssey PC release time on Steam

One Piece Odyssey on PC via Steam is scheduled to release on January 12 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT.

