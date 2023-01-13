Monster Hunter Rise Crossplay: Is it Cross-Platform on PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch?

Monster Hunter Rise saw a stellar release upon its initial release on Nintendo Switch back in March 2021, but it’s taken nearly two years for it to come to Xbox, Game Pass, and Playstation. Now that the release across Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S is nearly upon us, players have been asking developers Capcom if crossplay between console and PC platforms is ever going to be supported, and if they’ll eventually be able to play with their cross-platform friends.

Monster Hunter Rise: Is crossplay available?

Sadly, it’s been confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise will not support crossplay between each of the four platforms you’ll soon be able to find it on. However, there is limited cross-platform support for Xbox and Windows players, that is to say, PC players who purchase the game on the Microsoft store or are playing via Xbox PC Game Pass will be able to play with their Xbox console brethren. Likewise, on the PlayStation side, PS4 and PS5 players will have no issue partying up cross-platform.

Players on Nintendo Switch and Steam, however, will be left to their own platforms to work with, but thankfully there’s a bustling community still to be found on each due to their much earlier releases. Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PS4, and PS5 on January 20, 2023.

