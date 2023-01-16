The Last of Us Episode 1: What Depeche Mode ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ Means

Before the credits on The Last of Us Episode 1 roll, the HBO Max series concludes its opener by playing Depeche Mode song Never Let Me Down Again on the radio. Audiences were left wondering exactly what the song meant, and why it was chosen to close out the episode after such a dramatic start.

Why was Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again played in The Last of Us Episode 1?

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Depeche Mode’s Never Let Me Down Again playing on the radio at the end of The Last of Us Episode 1 means that there is trouble brewing for smugglers Bill and Frank, because it’s music from the 80s. Ellie cracked the code earlier on in the episode that showed 60s music meant there was no new stock, 70s music was to advertise new stock available, and 80s music meant something bad was happening, or had already happened.

Exactly what has happened to Bill and Frank remains to be seen, but those who have played the video game series on which the HBO Max series is based will have some idea as to what the couple will be faced with moving forward. Of course, with Ellie and Joel now on the road rather than in the room with the radio, they’re unaware that the signal has been given.

Some guesses can be made as to why this was the song of choice. At first, Never Let Me Down Again by Depeche Mode seems like a weird song to play. The lyrics are in complete contrast to Ellie and Joel’s upcoming journey. They’ve only just met, and they couldn’t be further away from one another in terms of personality and friendship, at least for now. Of course, the track could be being used to tease their future relationship, or even showcase the bond currently shared by Tess and Joel.

The pair are embarking on their most dangerous smuggling mission, with hopes of taking Ellie across the country, but this is the life they enjoy. It’s what keeps them going in the post-apocalyptic world, and they are thankful to have one another for the journey.