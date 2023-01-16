Is The Last of Us on Xbox, Game Pass, Switch, or PC?

The Last of Us was a PS3 console exclusive when it was first released in 2013 and has since been released on PS5 as The Last of Us Part 1, but the game still shows no sign of coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The good news is that a PC release is coming later this year, perfect timing bearing in mind the TV show is going down a treat on HBO.

Will The Last of Us be released on Xbox Game Pass or Switch?

The Last of Us is incredibly unlikely to ever come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, or Nintendo Switch.

The game was developed by Naughty Dog, a first-party PlayStation Studio, specifically for PS3. Over the last ten years, the game has been ported to PS4 and PS5. However, Sony is not likely to port one of its most successful franchises to other console rivals.

When is The Last of Us coming to PC?

The Last of Us Part 1 will be released on PC on March 3, 2023.

The new version is considered a “Definitive Edition“, which will include the full game as well as the Left Behind prequel DLC expansion. Those who pre-order the game will get bonus supplements and bonus weapon parts.