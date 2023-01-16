Forspoken Multiplayer: Does It Have Online Co-op or Splitscreen?

Forspoken does not have multiplayer on PS5 or PC. It doesn’t have online or splitscreen co-op, nor does it have any competitive PvP where players go against players. It’s purely a single-player experience, at least at the time of the game’s launch.

Does Forspoken have a multiplayer co-op mode?

Unfortunately, for those players hoping to join forces to deliver a powerful combination of spells against the game’s enemies, Forspoken is a purely single-player experience.

As a single-player game, Forspoken only allows one player to play through the game’s campaign. There’s no way to get help from other players and there’s no way for real enemies to “invade.” It’s just one human player versus many A.I. enemies.

It’s worth noting that Forspoken could eventually get a multiplayer mode, giving players the ability to play co-op. This was seen with Ghost of Tsushima, which was initially single-player but received a cooperative “Legends” mode through a post-launch update.

Those desperate to make Forspoken a co-op experience can take the DIY approach of passing the controller to the next player upon a death or checkpoint completion.

For more Forspoken guides, here’s the need-to-know info about Forspoken potentially coming to PS4. And here’s the situation of Forspoken on Xbox and Game Pass.